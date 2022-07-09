Dr. Jacob Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Parnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Parnell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Parnell works at
Locations
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 4002400 Patterson St Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 802-4379
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our regular doctor left to change positions and we were forced to find a new doctor. We wanted to stay within our same medical group and being that THE FRIST CLINIC was in that group, we called and were advised that Dr. JACOB PARNELL was accepting new patients. He was extremely friendly, understanding, and thorough. Before he even got started with our exam he asked about our personal lives and what we enjoyed doing. He wanted to get to know us in a personal way. He listened intently as we explained our history and then because he was already aware,(after previously reviewing our history even before the visit), about a particular problem that we should address. He was in no rush and wanted to make sure that we were able to ask any questions or tell him anything concerning our health. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a New doctor that genuinely cares for your complete health and wellness!
About Dr. Jacob Parnell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.