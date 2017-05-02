Dr. Jacob Oldham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Oldham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Oldham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oldham works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Healthcare Medical Associates4951 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 537-6700Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 12:00pm
-
2
Kingman Orthopedics1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 102, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8693
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oldham?
Dr. Oldham and his staff at Kingman Orthopedic and Kingman Hospital provided excellent service to me yesterday for a menisectomy and chondroplasty. Very professional!
About Dr. Jacob Oldham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033109632
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oldham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oldham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldham works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.