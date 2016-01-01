Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Moskovic works at
Locations
-
1
J.Moskovic M.D. S. C.120 W Eastman St Ste 202, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 590-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205863792
Education & Certifications
- Illinois State Psychiatric Instute
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- University Of Buenos Aires
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskovic works at
Dr. Moskovic speaks Spanish.
Dr. Moskovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.