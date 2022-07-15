Dr. Moremen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD
Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5452Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mississippi Urology Clinic Pllc971 Lakeland Dr Ste 657, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-2780
Cancer Center and Research Institute - Ummc350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave Ste 600, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 984-5170
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very through and explains your condition so you can understand. Love his plan of care too.
About Dr. Jacob Moremen, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Moremen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moremen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moremen has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Boerhaave's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moremen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moremen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moremen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moremen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moremen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.