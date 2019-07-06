See All Ophthalmologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Jacob Moore, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Coastal Bend Eye Center in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX, Beeville, TX, Aransas Pass, TX and Kingsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Bend Asc
    900 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 626-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Bend Eye Center
    62 N Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 664-3571
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Coastal Bend Eye Center
    1209 N Saint Marys St, Beeville, TX 78102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 888-4288
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Coastal Bend Eye Center
    423 W Cleveland Blvd # 200, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 888-4288
  5. 5
    1126 S 14th St Ste A, Kingsville, TX 78363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 592-6141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jacob Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144249277
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • McGhealth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.