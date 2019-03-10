See All General Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD

General Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moalem works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
10 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 276-4633
  2. 2
    General and Bariatric Surgery
    1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 473-2200
  3. 3
    Strong Memorial Hosp Sgrcl Onc
    160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moalem?

    Mar 10, 2019
    Dr. Moalem removed my thyroid because of cancer. The surgery was done flawlessly and i had very luttle pain. He is a kind, dirrect to the point and a totally awesome doctor. I am so glad that i was under his care...thos truely is a great human being.
    — Mar 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moalem to family and friends

    Dr. Moalem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moalem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD.

    About Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003914987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Calif San Francisco Univ Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moalem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moalem works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moalem’s profile.

    Dr. Moalem has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moalem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moalem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moalem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moalem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moalem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.