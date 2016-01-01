Dr. Jacob Misenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Misenheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Misenheimer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Misenheimer works at
Locations
CAMC Cardiology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wash Conty Regnl Med Cntr Onco610 Sparta Rd Ste 201, Sandersville, GA 31082 Directions (478) 240-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Misenheimer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1154564557
Education & Certifications
- The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Moses Cone Health System, Nash General Hospital
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
