Dr. Jacob Misenheimer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Misenheimer works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Sandersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.