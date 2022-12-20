Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Louis Park, MN. They graduated from Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Mirman works at
Locations
AM Physicians4201 Excelsior Blvd, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 395-0304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful kind medical professionals... They always cure or treated any ailment quickly, accurately, and in a kind compassionate manner. I rate them 5.1 ?
About Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Royal London Homeopath Hospital
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mirman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mirman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirman speaks Russian.
431 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.