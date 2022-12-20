See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis Park, MN
Pain Management
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Saint Louis Park, MN. They graduated from Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Mirman works at AM Physicians in Saint Louis Park, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AM Physicians
    4201 Excelsior Blvd, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 395-0304

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 20, 2022
    Wonderful kind medical professionals... They always cure or treated any ailment quickly, accurately, and in a kind compassionate manner. I rate them 5.1 ?
    James E. — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Russian
    • 1568404440
    • Royal London Homeopath Hospital
    • Ill Masonic Med Center
    • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirman works at AM Physicians in Saint Louis Park, MN. View the full address on Dr. Mirman’s profile.

    431 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

