Overview

Dr. Jacob Minor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Minor works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.