Dr. Jacob Minor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Minor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Minor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Minor works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-3300
-
2
Wellstone Health Partners800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 205, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 618-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minor?
Excellent doctor. Easy to talk to and very attentive. The staff is very friendly and considerate. Dr. Minor is very thorough. He always listens and addresses all concerns. Excellent before, during, and after care for surgery.
About Dr. Jacob Minor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760509624
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Texas A&M University
- Clinical Pathology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor works at
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.