Overview

Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waynesboro, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Waynesboro, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.