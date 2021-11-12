See All Ophthalmologists in Waynesboro, VA
Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waynesboro, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Meyer works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Waynesboro, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners Of Charlottesville
    540 Lew Dewitt Blvd Ste 5, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 949-9080
  2. 2
    Charlottesville Dermatology
    600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 978-2040
  3. 3
    Quest Diagnostics
    1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 800, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-1278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2021
    What can I say, my right eye was blind and Doctor Meyer restored my vision! After a retinal detachment 20 years ago I was left with occluded vision in my right eye. At the time, a vitrectomy was considered too risky so I lived with only one eye until this year. Dr. Meyer performed a vitrectomy on my right eye in October of 2021 and completely restored my vision! It is a miracle to me and I credit Dr. Meyer's superior expertise and excellent staff with my return to full vision and a very easy recovery. I marvel every day at the work he did and will be eternally grateful to Dr. Meyer and his staff for this gift of sight. Needless to say, I give him my highest recommendation and have recommended Dr. Meyer to many friends and associates.
    Olin — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

