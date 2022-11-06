See All Hematologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Jacob Mathew, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jacob Mathew, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.

Dr. Mathew works at Practice in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Michael Cancer Center
    1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (564) 240-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nov 06, 2022
Can't say enough about Dr. Mathew! I thank him daily! An amazing man and doctor. Everyone in hospital has the utmost Respect for him! Very trustworthy snd extremely caring brilliant doctor. His staff is also unbelievable! Great care!!
Pantanella — Nov 06, 2022
