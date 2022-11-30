Dr. Jacob Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Lau, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 983-0343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Lau for probably 10 years. I appreciated the time he gives me with regular yearly checks and occasional skin issue appointments. He takes time to discuss skin issues, treatments, and follow up in a caring manner. Appointments are made in a timely manner. If I have a pressing problem(my opinion) I can be seen sometimes even the day I call. His office help is amazing. Very professional and easy to talk with. I appreciate this Dr and office staff. I’ll continue to see Dr Lau in the future for all my skin check ups and procedures.
About Dr. Jacob Lau, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285769182
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Psoriasis, Dermatitis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.