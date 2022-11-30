Overview

Dr. Jacob Lau, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lau works at Dermatology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Dermatitis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.