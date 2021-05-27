See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Crestview, FL
Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Lassiter works at North Okaloosa Physician Group in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Okaloosa Physicians Group
    550 Redstone Ave W Ste 470, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 689-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2021
    He’s an amazing doctor. Takes the time to listen and actual help with your concerns.
    Bailey Paul — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295178580
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital
    • University South Alabama Childrens and Womens Hospital
    • Florida State University College Of Medicine
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lassiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lassiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lassiter works at North Okaloosa Physician Group in Crestview, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lassiter’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassiter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

