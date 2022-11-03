Overview

Dr. Jacob Landry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Landry works at Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.