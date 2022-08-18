Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Locations
Alton Office3505 College Ave Ste B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-9695
Mattis Office5139 Mattis Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 909-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Routine visit. Feet checked and next appointment set up.
About Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Forest Park Hospital
- College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Ia
- St. Louis College Of Pharmacy
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
