Dr. Jacob Korula, MD
Dr. Jacob Korula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Jacob Korula M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.622 W Duarte Rd Ste 302, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 447-0782
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
My wife was recomded to see Dr, korula for chronic low levels of Hb (harmoglobin) she had seen the best GI guys in DC and Ca. And had all tests done including upper and lower GI with biopsies. No body could diagnose what was the cause, Dr Korula nailed the diagnosis on the first visit and treated her for three weeks now it’s two years and maintains a normal Hb. He is the best diagnostician I have seen
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
