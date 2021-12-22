Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kneeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University In Chicago
Locations
Kansas Pain Medicine4100 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (913) 382-5241
Kansas Pain Management2100 SE Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 342-5357
Kansas Pain Management3500 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 382-5245
Kansas Pain Management - Ottawa13015 Main St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Directions (785) 201-3995
Kansas Pain Management10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 318-6856
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I have only had 3 apps with Dr Jacob Kneeman, as He is new to the area. He has treated me 3 times for Occipital Neuralgia. He has visited with me before each procedure. Dr Kneeman is very knowledgeable, polite, kind, caring. I highly recommend him, as well as each of his colleagues at Kansas Pain Management. I trust him to do the delicate procedure. I gladly give him 5 ??????????.
About Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University In Chicago
- University Of Washington Seattle
Frequently Asked Questions
