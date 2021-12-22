See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Lawrence, KS
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University In Chicago

Dr. Kneeman works at Kansas Pain Medicine in Lawrence, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO, Leavenworth, KS, Ottawa, KS and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Pain Medicine
    4100 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5241
  2. 2
    Kansas Pain Management
    2100 SE Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 342-5357
  3. 3
    Kansas Pain Management
    3500 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5245
  4. 4
    Kansas Pain Management - Ottawa
    13015 Main St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 201-3995
  5. 5
    Kansas Pain Management
    10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 318-6856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Dec 22, 2021
I have only had 3 apps with Dr Jacob Kneeman, as He is new to the area. He has treated me 3 times for Occipital Neuralgia. He has visited with me before each procedure. Dr Kneeman is very knowledgeable, polite, kind, caring. I highly recommend him, as well as each of his colleagues at Kansas Pain Management. I trust him to do the delicate procedure. I gladly give him 5 ??????????.
Joyce Taylor — Dec 22, 2021
About Dr. Jacob Kneeman, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659734101
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern University In Chicago
Residency
  • University Of Washington Seattle
