Dr. Jacob Kitchener, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Kitchener, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Litchfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital.
HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinic Neuroscience - Litchfield1215 Franciscan Dr Fl 2, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 757-6868
HSHS Neuroscience Center - Springfield421 N 9th St # 240, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Kitchener, took time to exam and explain my condition. He did not rush, but took time to answer my questions. He went over my test results in great detail. I was please and relieved that there was solution for me very serious problems with dizziness and being unbalance and unable to drive. I am fine and driving again and not stumbling and falling.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003818733
- Rush University Medical Center|Saint Louis University Hospital
- Kettering Medical Center|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Vascular Neurology
