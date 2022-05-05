Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Boston Sports & Shoulder Center40 Allied Dr # 110, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirsch was absolutely wonderful and incredible. I had constant pain in my right shoulder and arm and I couldn't move my arm at all. Now I have zero pain and I can even reach the top shelf of my cabinets, pick up heavy objects and make my own bed. It's like magic... He and his team are so helpful and professional, I recommend him highly and give him five stars. I hope to have him operate my left arm next year.
About Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114366846
Education & Certifications
- The Rothman Institute
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
