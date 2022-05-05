Overview

Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kirsch works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.