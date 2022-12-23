Overview

Dr. Jacob Kidder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Kidder works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Mobile, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.