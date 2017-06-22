See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (47)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med.

Dr. Kalo works at East Gyn Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacob Kalo MD PC
    15650 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 526-3600
    6765 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 932-1777
    Womancare of Macomb P.c.
    11474 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 979-2341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Urine Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Urine Pregnancy Test

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 22, 2017
    I got pregnant and wasn't even sure where to start. My girlfriend suggested I call the women's center she said this is the only place that has a board certified Dr that owns and operates his own offices. From the moment you walk in the door to the moment you leave you are treated with dignity. The office staff is friendly and make sure all of your emotional needs as well as your physical needs are met. The entire staff from the receptionist to the registered nurse really listen to you. No questi
    Roseville, MI — Jun 22, 2017
    About Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1760455869
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

