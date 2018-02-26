Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob Jensen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jacob Jensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Gabriel J Halperin Dpm Inc3616 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 264-6157
-
2
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (626) 588-8829
-
3
Chino Valley Medical Center5451 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-8600
-
4
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Dr. Jensen was very great at explaining everything and my ankle surgery went very well. Amazing doctor!
About Dr. Jacob Jensen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215306683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.