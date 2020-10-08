See All Neurosurgeons in Melbourne, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Januszewski works at The Back Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesiology Consultants of Melbourne PA
    2222 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 610, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 723-7716
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brain and Spine Clinic
    1601 S Apollo Blvd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 327-7797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • HumanaOne
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2020
    5 star. Dr Januszewski diagnosed and treated my mom who had NPH. He saw the urgency of her condition and we moved towards a surgical date. Dr. Januszewski explained the condition and treatment so that we could understand the procedure and process. He is professional, yet was able to make us chuckle a few times which was really needed. He has great bedside manner and stopped by a few times prior to surgery. We are still in the post op process, but the surgery was a huge success and we are so grateful. We highly recommend Dr. Januszewski for your Brain/Spine surgical needs. Please spread the word to your friends and family to research this amazing doctor. You wont regret it. Thank you Dr. J!!!!!
    — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1053610808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Januszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Januszewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Januszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Januszewski works at The Back Center in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Januszewski’s profile.

    Dr. Januszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Januszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Januszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Januszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Januszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Januszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

