Dr. Jacob Hanlon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Hanlon works at Delaware Podiatric Medicine in Dover, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.