See All Plastic Surgeons in Victorville, CA
Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Montclair Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Haiavy works at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center in Victorville, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
10 (86)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Victorville Location
    12780 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-4442
  2. 2
    Inland Cosmetic Surgery
    8680 Monroe Ct Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-6780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Constipation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haiavy?

    Aug 26, 2022
    Very caring and sweet
    — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haiavy to family and friends

    Dr. Haiavy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haiavy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD.

    About Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396958047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haiavy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haiavy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haiavy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haiavy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiavy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haiavy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haiavy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.