Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD
Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Montclair Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Victorville Location12780 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-4442
Inland Cosmetic Surgery8680 Monroe Ct Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (414) 771-6780
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
Very caring and sweet
About Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Persian
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- New York University
Dr. Haiavy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haiavy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haiavy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haiavy speaks Hebrew and Persian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haiavy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiavy.
