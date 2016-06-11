Dr. Goldberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Goldberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Goldberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13685 Doctors Way Ste 210, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 274-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my life i had a toxic Calcium level ended in the hospital and his office was able to accommodate me to surgery.Even though he had a busy surgery schedule.He was very attentive with my post surgical care his office did follow up calls and he even gave me his personal number on the event I ever had a problem .Every patient is different some are less tolerable than other but at the end he has years of experience in this town doing just thyroids and parathyroid surgery.Highly recommend
About Dr. Jacob Goldberger, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1093713489
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
