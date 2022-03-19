Dr. Gerzenshtein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD
Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Doran R Stark MD PA4429 FLORIDA NATIONAL DR, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 647-2200
Florida Urology Partners Llp3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 616-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
I had my nose and breasts done by Dr. G. From beginning to end the entire experience has been Phenomenal! The staff are wonderful and Dr. G truly cares about his patients. My husband and I had a concern two days after surgery. We called and left a message and Dr. G called back instantly. No question is to big or small he and his staff are willing to answer all questions. I would recommend Dr.G to everyone and if your nervous you won't be after meeting with Dr. G and his staff!! 5 stars is not enough!!
About Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Mississippi
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
- Plastic Surgery
