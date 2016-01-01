Overview

Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Fassman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.