Overview

Dr. Jacob Drew, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Drew works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.