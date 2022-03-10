Dr. Jacob Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Drew, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 277-1205
MUSC Department of Orthopaedics2125 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 792-1414
Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacob Drew is a very compassionate and skillful surgeon who repaired my broken femur/hip that I had incurred after a fall. I am now fully recovered and back to walking three miles a day. I am so appreciative of his expert care!
About Dr. Jacob Drew, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598962672
Education & Certifications
- OrthoCarolina - Adult Reconstruction
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- College of the Holy Cross
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
