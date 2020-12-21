Dr. Dominik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Dominik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Dominik, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jagiellonian University and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dominik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Batavia47a Batavia City Ctr, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 219-4330
-
2
Sleep Insights Medical Associates Pllc755 Jefferson Rd Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 419-7948
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominik?
Professional, competent and deeply caring.
About Dr. Jacob Dominik, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629233861
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Jagiellonian University
- Mcgill University Montreal
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominik works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.