Dr. Jacob Dickinson, MD is accepting new patients
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Dickinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Locations
Ozark Surgical Group901 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-9120
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickinson?
An excellent Surgeon who goes that extra mile for you. A gifted surgeon that you can rely on, trust in & depend upon his abilities & superb attention to detail while always keeping your needs & quality of care in mind. I fully trust & highly recommend Doctor Dickinson! A caring, trustworthy professional in every step in your care & surgical treatments.
About Dr. Jacob Dickinson, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396866364
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- University of Arkansas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Atherosclerosis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.