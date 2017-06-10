Overview

Dr. Jacob Dickinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dickinson works at Ozark Surgical Group in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Atherosclerosis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.