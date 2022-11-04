Dr. Jacob Delarosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delarosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Delarosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Delarosa, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Locations
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way # 3700, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delarosa?
Excellent!! His skill is only out done by his caring nature! Best doctor I have ever had l, and I have had many over my 82 years. I recommend Dr. DeLaRosa to anyone that needs their heart fixed.
About Dr. Jacob Delarosa, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083759880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delarosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delarosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delarosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delarosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delarosa.
