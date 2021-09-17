Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cukierski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO
Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Buffalo Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, PLLC8604 Main St Ste 4, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 858-0264Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Univera Healthcare
Dr Cukierski is awesome!! After having a hip replacement, my surgeon just kept saying I had soft tissue damage and had no interest in finding out what soft tissue was involved. After 5 months of needing a cane to walk, Dr Curkierski got me walking without a cane in 2 visits!! He is knowledgeable and kind but most importantly effective! He has been a Godsend for me. I can finally get back to doing the things I need to do. Thank you Dr. C!!
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
Dr. Cukierski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cukierski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cukierski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cukierski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cukierski.
