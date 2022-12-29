Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
Dr. Connelly works at
Locations
-
1
Fluoroscopy Suite1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connelly?
Dr. Connelly is an awsome Dr. I went through total hip replacement surgery and never had any issues related. Very professional and actually went out of his way to check on me. I would say this was the best choice for me. I will go back if anything else comes up. Great place.
About Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598184517
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connelly works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.