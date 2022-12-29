Overview

Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute



Dr. Connelly works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.