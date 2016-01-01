Overview

Dr. Jacob Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Hialeah Urologists, LLC in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.