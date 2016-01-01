Dr. Jacob Clendenon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clendenon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Transplant Surgeons
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Jacob Clendenon, MD
Dr. Jacob Clendenon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Clendenon, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Clendenon works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Organ Transplant
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Capsule Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Transplant
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clendenon?
About Dr. Jacob Clendenon, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1093959231
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clendenon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clendenon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clendenon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clendenon works at
Dr. Clendenon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clendenon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clendenon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clendenon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.