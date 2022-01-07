Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemmalakuzhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Missouri - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy works at
Locations
Specialized Heart Care, PLLC.6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 201, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (469) 963-0656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've left reviews on more than one platform. It's not just Dr. Jake - it's his whole office staff and medical team. I'm so blessed/fortunate/lucky (pick one) that he was the cardiologist on call when I had my heart attack in April 2021. This man AND HIS STAFF actually cares about you and your well-being. They have been so responsive, professional and courteous in all the follow-ups, questions and everything else I've had. I'm forever grateful!! Another note - his nurse Colleen - God bless you lady...you're amazing.
About Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- 1992723241
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Missouri - School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chemmalakuzhy works at
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Chemmalakuzhy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.