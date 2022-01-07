See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5 (107)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Missouri - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Chemmalakuzhy works at Specialized Heart Care, Irving, TX in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialized Heart Care, PLLC.
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 201, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 963-0656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Paul Jones — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992723241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University - School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Chemmalakuzhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemmalakuzhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chemmalakuzhy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chemmalakuzhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chemmalakuzhy works at Specialized Heart Care, Irving, TX in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chemmalakuzhy’s profile.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Chemmalakuzhy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chemmalakuzhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

