Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.

Dr. Buchowski works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ogdensburg, NY and Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
    12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8000
  3. 3
    Claxton-hepburn Medical Center
    214 King St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    3655 Vista Ave Fl 2, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
  5. 5
    425 S Euclid Ave Ste 5500, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
  6. 6
    1044 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  7. 7
    5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-7240
  8. 8
    Washington University School of Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2022
    Dr. B let me swim (required for my job in the coast guard) he truly saved me life. I'm naming my first baby Dr. B. He is is kind, compassionate, and most of all ~beautiful~ As a theater major and swimmer in the coast guard there is no one else I trust more with my bones or feet Thank you Dr. B - Soylent Green
    Dr. B Is King — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1831115146
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
