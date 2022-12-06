Overview

Dr. Jacob Brooks, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital, Penobscot Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at DownEast Orthopedic Associates in Bangor, ME with other offices in Dover Foxcroft, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.