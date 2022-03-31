Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Bitran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Infusion Center - Park Ridge1700 Luther Ln Ste 2200, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 268-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitran?
Dr. Bitran saved my mother’s life. Approximately ten years ago, my 82 year old mother was diagnosed with mantle cell/zone lymphoma. Dr. Bitran is a brilliant man, very experienced, has a wonderful bedside manner, very calm and patient. He explained, in great detail, his treatment plan for my mom. His plan was successful! After five months of treatments, and follow-up for nine years, Rose is still living. Dr. Bitran gave her one of the most precious gifts in life - time. We think the world of Dr. Bitran.
About Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1407815822
Education & Certifications
- Univ Chicago Hosps
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitran works at
Dr. Bitran has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.