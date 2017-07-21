Overview

Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Bishop works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.