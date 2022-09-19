Dr. Jacob Berger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Berger, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Berger, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Dr. Berger works at
Smiles at Lakewood Ranch14606 State Road 70 E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 477-6839
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love this place, 'and I hate going to the dentist'! They strive to make you feel comfortable as well as making you feel like a person not just a number. Dr Berger and his staff go out of their way to make you feel good about being there and are compassionate people. I couldn't recommend this office highly enough, If they had 10 stars I would give them a 10!!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1447706205
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.