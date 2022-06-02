See All Family Doctors in Warren, OH
Dr. Jacob Bair, DO

Family Medicine
4 (21)
Dr. Jacob Bair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bair works at Market Street Family Practice in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Market Street Family Practice
    8700 E Market St Ste 4, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-1035
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Cough
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Cough

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Cough
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Wrist
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Bursitis
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Giardiasis
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Bursitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Laser Nail Treatment
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Orthostatic Hypotension
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary Fibromyalgia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Bair is always friendly and listens to my needs as a patient.
    Mandy Nielsen — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Bair, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1346597523
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Hospital
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bair works at Market Street Family Practice in Warren, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bair’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

