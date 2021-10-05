Overview

Dr. Jacob Ahdoot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Ahdoot works at RAI Laguna Canyon Irvine Dialysis in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.