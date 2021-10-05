Dr. Jacob Ahdoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Ahdoot, MD
Dr. Jacob Ahdoot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
RAI Laguna Canyon Irvine16255 Laguna Canyon Rd, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 773-1407
Champaign Dental Group15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ahdoot is the best internal and nephrologist doctor I have seen in my life. He is so nice and kind, caring,responsibile. He is so expert and did an awesome job diagnosing my kidney problem. I am so thankful of him . Also his staff are amazing too. I am her paitiont for many years and highly recommended to everyone. He is such a wonderful Specialist.
About Dr. Jacob Ahdoot, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952356214
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahdoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahdoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahdoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahdoot works at
Dr. Ahdoot has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahdoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahdoot speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahdoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdoot.
