Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Porto Alegre and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Fishenfeld works at 150 North Jackson Ave. Suite 105 in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    150 North Jackson Ave. Suite 105
    150 N Jackson Ave Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1628
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Contact Dermatitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Wellness Examination
Contact Dermatitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2020
    Dr. Fishenfeld is hands down the best doctor I have had the pleasure of meeting and being seen by. He doesn't just aim to treat your symptoms, he legitimately cares about his patients. He takes his time to ask how you are both physically and mentally. He has a very caring approach and a bedside manner to whom I have never seen matched, in my life both professionally or personally. Although sometimes the wait was long, it's because he took his time to really see his patients and to really understand their concerns and situation. It has been an honor to be his patient. When he finally does retire in a few years, I hope he will be able to know just how wonderful and irreplaceable he is. He is a wonderful human being and physician. Thank you always, Dr. Fishenfeld.
    Adam Menist — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1689639577
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp|Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
    Internship
    • North Shore University Medical Program - Manhasset
    Medical Education
    • Faculdade De Medicina De Porto Alegre
    Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishenfeld works at 150 North Jackson Ave. Suite 105 in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fishenfeld’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishenfeld.

