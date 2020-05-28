Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Porto Alegre and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Fishenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
150 North Jackson Ave. Suite 105150 N Jackson Ave Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1628Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishenfeld?
Dr. Fishenfeld is hands down the best doctor I have had the pleasure of meeting and being seen by. He doesn't just aim to treat your symptoms, he legitimately cares about his patients. He takes his time to ask how you are both physically and mentally. He has a very caring approach and a bedside manner to whom I have never seen matched, in my life both professionally or personally. Although sometimes the wait was long, it's because he took his time to really see his patients and to really understand their concerns and situation. It has been an honor to be his patient. When he finally does retire in a few years, I hope he will be able to know just how wonderful and irreplaceable he is. He is a wonderful human being and physician. Thank you always, Dr. Fishenfeld.
About Dr. Jaco Fishenfeld, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1689639577
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp|Maimonides Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
- North Shore University Medical Program - Manhasset
- Faculdade De Medicina De Porto Alegre
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishenfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishenfeld works at
Dr. Fishenfeld speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.