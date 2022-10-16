Dr. Jaco Festekjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Festekjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaco Festekjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaco Festekjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Plastic Surgery200 Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3031
Santa Monica Breast Care1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 975-8370
UCLA Health Encino Surgery15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 722-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Festekjian is one of the best in the nation. I cannot say enough positive things about him. If you are looking for a beast surgeon, look no further.
About Dr. Jaco Festekjian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
