Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Wey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Wey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.