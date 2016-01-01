Dr. Jaclyn Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Rosenzweig, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Rosenzweig, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Infectious Disease1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenzweig?
About Dr. Jaclyn Rosenzweig, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144296252
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Dr. Rosenzweig speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.