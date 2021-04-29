Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, KS.
Locations
Monarch Mental Health4800 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 291-0076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Legg for about one year or so now. She is caring, compassionate, and amazing at understanding what patients may have trouble actually saying. She is usually quick to respond to emails and concerns. She keeps a very good list of things on each patient and remembers what side effects you want to avoid if medicine is the answer for you. I recommend her for anyone around 10 or up.
About Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO
- Psychiatry
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Legg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legg.
