Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, KS. 

Dr. Legg works at Champaign Dental Group in Westwood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Mental Health
    4800 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 291-0076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 29, 2021
    I've been with Dr. Legg for about one year or so now. She is caring, compassionate, and amazing at understanding what patients may have trouble actually saying. She is usually quick to respond to emails and concerns. She keeps a very good list of things on each patient and remembers what side effects you want to avoid if medicine is the answer for you. I recommend her for anyone around 10 or up.
    Alex — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558624890
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaclyn Legg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legg works at Champaign Dental Group in Westwood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Legg’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Legg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

