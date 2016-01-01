See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kovach works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Drusen and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples
    3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 659-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174530323
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovach works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kovach’s profile.

    Dr. Kovach has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Drusen and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

